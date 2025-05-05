Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Graham were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Graham alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Graham by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Graham Trading Up 3.1 %

GHC stock opened at $947.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $934.37 and its 200 day moving average is $913.97. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $683.00 and a 12-month high of $1,003.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $11.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.29 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Graham had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 4.86%.

Graham Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.05%.

About Graham

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.