Guggenheim Cuts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $50.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $46.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on W

Wayfair Trading Up 8.1 %

W stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.93. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $76.18.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,389,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 559,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,901,852.09. The trade was a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 19,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $611,104.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,491.58. The trade was a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,863 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,929. 21.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.9% during the first quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 167,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth about $443,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Wayfair by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 21,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.