Helmerich & Payne (HP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to post earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $961.03 million for the quarter.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:HP opened at $20.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay purchased 20,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $551,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,042,945.70. This trade represents a 2.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Belgacem Chariag bought 37,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,730.48. This represents a 216.56 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.78.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

