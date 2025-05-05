Hippo (HIPO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Hippo to post earnings of ($1.41) per share and revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Hippo had a negative net margin of 37.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The business had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.83 million. On average, analysts expect Hippo to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HIPO opened at $24.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $609.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55. Hippo has a 52 week low of $14.58 and a 52 week high of $35.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Hippo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hippo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

In related news, Chairman Assaf Wand sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $354,025.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 486,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,068,924.60. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Stienstra sold 2,329 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $69,916.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,632.96. This trade represents a 3.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,379. Corporate insiders own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

