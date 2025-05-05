indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,916 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,333,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 137,310 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 650,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 482.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,539,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,296 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $421.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.84. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.39.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 61.59%. The firm had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

INDI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

In related news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 10,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $30,558.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,862.47. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 65,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $190,686.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,951.50. This represents a 21.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,277 shares of company stock worth $434,192 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

