Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innodata were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Innodata alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INOD. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Innodata by 324.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 29,470 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata during the third quarter worth about $311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Innodata by 17.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innodata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innodata during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Innodata

In other Innodata news, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,952,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,620. This trade represents a 62.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 196,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $12,672,438.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,654.80. The trade was a 94.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,794 in the last three months. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INOD. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innodata presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Innodata

Innodata Stock Up 1.6 %

INOD stock opened at $39.87 on Monday. Innodata Inc. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average is $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 2.66.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $59.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.01 million. Innodata had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 16.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Innodata Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.