Invesco Ltd. Acquires 3,893 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in 89bio were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get 89bio alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of 89bio by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in 89bio by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 15,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $91,207.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 328,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,521.85. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

89bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $8.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17. 89bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.23.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of 89bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on 89bio from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on 89bio

89bio Company Profile

(Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.