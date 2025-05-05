Invesco Ltd. Acquires New Position in BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 118,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BTCS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BTCS in the third quarter worth $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BTCS during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BTCS by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. 3.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BTCS news, CEO Charles W. Allen sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $116,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,293,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,882,262.14. This represents a 1.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BTCS stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40. BTCS Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.09.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.29). BTCS had a net margin of 366.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BTCS Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

