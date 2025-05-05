ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Raised to $161.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITT. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ITT

ITT Price Performance

ITT opened at $141.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.58. ITT has a 1 year low of $105.64 and a 1 year high of $161.13.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.22 million. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. ITT’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 8.0% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 24.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in ITT by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in ITT by 3.8% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 63,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 55.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.