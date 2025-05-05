JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JD. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 128 ($1.70) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup cut shares of JD Sports Fashion to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.99) to GBX 95 ($1.26) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 109.50 ($1.45).

LON:JD opened at GBX 79.98 ($1.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 799.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 74.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 91.83.

JD Sports Fashion declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 10th that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

