KeyCorp Cuts PROS (NYSE:PRO) Price Target to $22.00

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PRO. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PROS from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on PROS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on PROS from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

PROS Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PRO opened at $16.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.74 million, a P/E ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.04. PROS has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PROS will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $149,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,304.56. This represents a 7.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in PROS by 334.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,748,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,256 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 340.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,141 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PROS by 570.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 338,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at $6,447,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 345.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 184,856 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

