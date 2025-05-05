Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,054 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kforce were worth $35,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KFRC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kforce from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kforce from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Kforce Price Performance

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $38.69 on Monday. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $71.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $739.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.08.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $330.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.61 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

