Lake Street Capital Lowers Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target to $60.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Lake Street Capital from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

TRUP stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.65, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.66. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.80.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $341.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 2,294 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $72,008.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,629.76. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 1,373 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $46,984.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,675.52. This trade represents a 36.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,802 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 259.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 47,262 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

