Leerink Partnrs Lowers Earnings Estimates for Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $640.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TDOC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $7.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $15.21.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,179,863 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813,568 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,561,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $18,348,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,258,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,463,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,830,000 after buying an additional 1,029,829 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $92,712.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,473.36. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

