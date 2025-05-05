Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) by 280.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,820 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Life360 were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Life360 during the 3rd quarter worth $5,134,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Life360 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,689,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Life360 by 295.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life360 in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Life360 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Life360 from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life360 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

In related news, CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $139,493.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,511. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan L. Stick sold 2,822 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $118,749.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,524.16. This represents a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,588.

LIF stock opened at $44.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64. Life360, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Life360 had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.39 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

