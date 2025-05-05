LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LFST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,524,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,390 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,535,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,623,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LifeStance Health Group

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Lisa K. Miller sold 18,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $130,030.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 339,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,689. This represents a 5.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

Shares of LFST opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.30. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

