LifeVantage (LFVN) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect LifeVantage to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $60.99 million for the quarter.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. LifeVantage had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 34.29%.

Shares of NASDAQ LFVN opened at $11.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.41. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on LifeVantage in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

In other LifeVantage news, Director Raymond B. Greer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $161,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,653.20. This represents a 7.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

