Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions to post earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $151.27 million for the quarter.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $502.19 million, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $14.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 36,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $289,908.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,084.31. This represents a 14.73 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

See Also

