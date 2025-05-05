Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Baird R W upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Melius Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $544.79.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.2 %

LMT opened at $472.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.27. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

