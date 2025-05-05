LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Cut to Hold at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $112.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.09. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of $106.48 and a 12-month high of $183.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.6206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is an increase from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $1.18.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

Further Reading

