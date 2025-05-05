LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 280,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,815,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,084 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 228,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 36,336 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,103,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,200,000 after purchasing an additional 311,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,331,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,295,000 after buying an additional 46,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE:LXP opened at $8.16 on Monday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $87.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.72 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 2.15%. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 415.38%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

