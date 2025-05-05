Mariner LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $45.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $287.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.19. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

