Mariner LLC Lowers Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Mariner LLC decreased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,795 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,089,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,960 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,371,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,461 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,213,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $17,042,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 304.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,417,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after buying an additional 1,067,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.30 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 300.10, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $16.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.64 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

