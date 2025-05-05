Mariner LLC Makes New Investment in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 811.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Shares of IMKTA opened at $63.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average of $65.36. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.92 and a 1-year high of $82.01.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 1.45%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

