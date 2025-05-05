Mariner LLC Sells 129,582 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,582 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 219,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 101,600 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,253,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 434,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 46,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.30 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of LCID stock opened at $2.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $4.43.

About Lucid Group

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.