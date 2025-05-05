Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stake Trimmed by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Markel Group during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Markel Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,877.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,823.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,770.68. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,491.03 and a 52 week high of $2,063.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,727.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Markel Group

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total transaction of $163,682.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,992,863.08. The trade was a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.