Marshall Wace LLP Buys 29,558 Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,558 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOUS. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,475,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 159,364 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 184,120 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of HOUS stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.05.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Anywhere Real Estate Profile

(Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.