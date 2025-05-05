Marshall Wace LLP Has $277,000 Holdings in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529,645 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Humacyte were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUMA stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. Humacyte, Inc. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $203.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on HUMA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

In related news, CFO Dale A. Sander purchased 20,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,118. This represents a 97.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Sebelius acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 91,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,393.24. This trade represents a 121.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 83,993 shares of company stock worth $118,224. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

