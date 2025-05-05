Marshall Wace LLP Sells 655,840 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655,840 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Valaris were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,637,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,910,000 after acquiring an additional 87,420 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Valaris in the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Valaris by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 341,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,123,000 after buying an additional 85,891 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Valaris by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 756,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,451,000 after purchasing an additional 85,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Valaris by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,454,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,532,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valaris Stock Up 1.0 %

Valaris stock opened at $35.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.63). The firm had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.87 million. Valaris had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VAL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Valaris from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Valaris from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Valaris from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Valaris Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

Featured Stories

