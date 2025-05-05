MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,345 Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Centerspace worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Centerspace by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 903.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Centerspace during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

CSR opened at $61.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.73 and a 200 day moving average of $65.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $54.13 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company had revenue of $67.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is -275.00%.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

