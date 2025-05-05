MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,729 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Thermon Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,757,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,574,000 after purchasing an additional 44,137 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth $17,747,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group stock opened at $27.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.56. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $35.93.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

