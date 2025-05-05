MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,003 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Driven Brands by 600.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Driven Brands by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRVN opened at $17.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $564.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRVN. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Driven Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

