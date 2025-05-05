MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 328 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in HCI Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCI opened at $147.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.23. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.65 and a 12-month high of $151.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $3.06. The company had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.11 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 34.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

