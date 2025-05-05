MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 675 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,397 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 842.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANIP. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $72.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.64 and a beta of 0.49. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $73.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

In related news, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $60,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,711.50. The trade was a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $25,332.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,914.85. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $197,792 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

