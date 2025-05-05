MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in IMAX by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $24.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $24.48.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.95 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.40%. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Macquarie lifted their price target on IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on IMAX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

