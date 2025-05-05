MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 1,294 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTI. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 418.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $220,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,360.03. The trade was a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 36,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $981,103.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,065,911.44. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,450. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $29.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 7.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UTI shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

