MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 1,653 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $638,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 20.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 31,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 177,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $25.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.93. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $25.32.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

In related news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,400. This represents a 1.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,589 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $239,946.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 309,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,992.16. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock worth $1,676,533. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

