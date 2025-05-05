MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 612 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in 1st Source by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $61.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.17 and its 200-day moving average is $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. 1st Source Co. has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $68.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.69.

1st Source Increases Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $104.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.97 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Equities research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRCE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of 1st Source from $72.50 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

