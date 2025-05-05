MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 771 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 317.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,460,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,588,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,675,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,361,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Encore Capital Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $35.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.25. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $835.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.05). Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $265.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ashish Masih bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.14 per share, with a total value of $702,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 322,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,324,005.56. The trade was a 6.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ashwini Gupta purchased 40,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $1,404,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,505.90. This represents a 70.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

