MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 36,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 33,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 27,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.71 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.60 and a 200 day moving average of $91.14.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

