MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of MFA Financial worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MFA Financial by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 794,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 668,618 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,085,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,824,000 after buying an additional 502,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,564,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in MFA Financial by 902.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 374,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 337,142 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,484,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA opened at $9.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

MFA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MFA Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

