MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Global-E Online by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global-E Online by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Global-E Online by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Global-E Online by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global-E Online Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $36.55 on Monday. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on GLBE. Benchmark decreased their target price on Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.
Global-E Online Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
