MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,790 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Peoples Bancorp worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 138.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 46,845 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

PEBO opened at $29.84 on Monday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.76 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $30,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at $775,717.20. This represents a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $37.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

