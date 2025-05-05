MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 231.9% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

DLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Deluxe from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti raised Deluxe to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $15.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $674.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 3,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $64,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,398.95. This represents a 1.46 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

