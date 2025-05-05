MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 866.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $8.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $915.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $28.18.

NTLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.68.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

