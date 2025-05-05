MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $603,000 Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,625 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,617,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $14,713,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,812,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,503,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,620,000 after buying an additional 1,459,236 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2,688.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,138,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 1,097,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney acquired 61,576 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,614.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,949,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,804.44. This represents a 2.13 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDN opened at $4.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

