MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $609,000 Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ellington Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 57,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EFC. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of Ellington Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Ellington Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:EFC opened at $13.02 on Monday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 37.04 and a quick ratio of 37.04. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $38.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.88 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 106.40% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.04%.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

