MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $610,000 Stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of TriMas worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TriMas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,895,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,801,000 after purchasing an additional 82,068 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,160,000. Medina Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in TriMas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 1,034,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,448,000 after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in TriMas by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 754,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,543,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 22,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shawn Sedaghat bought 249,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $5,947,896.51. Following the purchase, the director now owns 346,825 shares in the company, valued at $8,264,839.75. This represents a 256.71 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow bought 2,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.78 per share, with a total value of $51,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $228,850.14. This trade represents a 29.37 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 929,634 shares of company stock valued at $22,278,549. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TriMas Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $24.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26. TriMas Co. has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.58.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $241.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

