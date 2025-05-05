MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Everi worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Everi alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Everi by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,857,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,631,000 after acquiring an additional 47,844 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,924,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,516,000 after purchasing an additional 370,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Everi by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,811,000 after purchasing an additional 830,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Everi by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,240,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,755,000 after buying an additional 141,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everi

In related news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,428.75. This represents a 34.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $100,668.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,615.20. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRI stock opened at $14.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 93.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $14.06.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVRI

Everi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.