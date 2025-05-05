MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $640,000 Stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,271,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,769,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after buying an additional 585,734 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 2,178.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 518,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 495,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kazazian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth about $3,375,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $12.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LZ shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

